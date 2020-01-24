Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] dipped by -5.63% on the last trading session, reaching $8.55 price per share at the time. Tupperware Brands Corporation represents 48.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $417.24M with the latest information.

The Tupperware Brands Corporation traded at the price of $8.55 with 1.7 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TUP shares recorded 1.77M.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.16 to 38.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at +15.03 and its Gross Margin at +66.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.30%. Its Return on Assets is 11.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 135.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total

Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] earns $172,475 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

At its current price, it has moved down by -77.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 5.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.