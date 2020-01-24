Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] took an upward turn with a change of 0.20%, trading at the price of $15.29 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.72M shares for that time period. TWO monthly volatility recorded 0.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.81%. PS value for TWO stocks is 7.73 with PB recorded at 1.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +13.13 and its Gross Margin at +87.09, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -1.13, and its Return on Assets is -0.16. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 578.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.34.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.76.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 271.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.28. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 0.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.21. This RSI suggests that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.