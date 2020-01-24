Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] opened at $183.50 and closed at $180.93 a share within trading session on Jan 23, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 3.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $187.19.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] had 4.89 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $149.09 during that period and UNP managed to take a rebound to $185.65 in the last 52 weeks.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 185.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $180.93.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +37.30 and its Gross Margin at +41.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 26.35, and its Return on Assets is 10.11. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 109.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.00 and P/E Ratio of 22.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] earns $544,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 699.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $130.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 185.65. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.