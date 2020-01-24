ViacomCBS Inc.[VIAC] stock saw a move by -3.69% on , touching 5.29 million. Based on the recent volume, ViacomCBS Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VIAC shares recorded 615.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock could reach median target price of $50.00.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock additionally went down by -11.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VIAC stock is set at -23.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.79% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VIAC shares showcased -27.54% decrease. VIAC saw -33.67% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.73% compared to high within the same period of time.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 53.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.99.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at +20.41 and its Gross Margin at +35.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00%. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 81.97, and its Return on Assets is 9.18. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 362.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 337.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 4.62. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] earns $867,543 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 615.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.02 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.