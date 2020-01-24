Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] took an upward turn with a change of 1.28%, trading at the price of $15.77 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Viavi Solutions Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.82M shares for that time period. VIAV monthly volatility recorded 2.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.70%. PS value for VIAV stocks is 3.11 with PB recorded at 5.10.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.39 to 16.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] sitting at +6.80 and its Gross Margin at +54.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 1.08, and its Return on Assets is 0.41. These metrics suggest that this Viavi Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.49, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.22 and P/E Ratio of 133.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] earns $313,972 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.87 and its Current Ratio is 3.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has 229.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.39 to 16.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] a Reliable Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.