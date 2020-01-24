WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE: WBC] gained by 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $135.79 price per share at the time. WABCO Holdings Inc. represents 51.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.96B with the latest information.

The WABCO Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $135.79 with 1.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WBC shares recorded 537.57K.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [NYSE:WBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.09 to 146.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 21 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] sitting at +13.60 and its Gross Margin at +30.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.80%. Its Return on Equity is 34.30, and its Return on Assets is 9.78. These metrics all suggest that WABCO Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 71.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.16 and P/E Ratio of 21.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] earns $237,434 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.48 and its Current Ratio is 3.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] has 51.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.09 to 146.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 0.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. [WBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.