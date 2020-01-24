Wayfair Inc. [W] saw a change by -2.68% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $106.92. The company is holding 92.63M shares with keeping 63.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.45% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.22%, trading +36.01% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 92.63M shares valued at 1.97 million were bought and sold.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 28 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -6.98 and its Gross Margin at +23.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.40%. Its Return on Assets is -32.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 149.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.82.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -25.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. companyname [W] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 94.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wayfair Inc. [W] earns $559,153 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 92.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.61 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 3.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.89. This RSI suggests that Wayfair Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wayfair Inc. [W], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.