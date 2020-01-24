Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[ACHN] stock saw a move by 0.82% on , touching 3.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ACHN shares recorded 138.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] stock could reach median target price of $6.30.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] stock additionally went up by +0.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ACHN stock is set at 182.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ACHN shares showcased 71.11% increase. ACHN saw -4.64% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 199.03% compared to high within the same period of time.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 6.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.11.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.05. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.93. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 23.28 and its Current Ratio is 23.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has 138.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $850.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 6.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 199.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 1.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.