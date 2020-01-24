Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [NYSE: CHD] opened at $72.14 and closed at $72.22 a share within trading session on Jan 23, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $70.98.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [NYSE: CHD] had 2.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.24%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $59.64 during that period and CHD managed to take a rebound to $80.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [NYSE:CHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 31 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] sitting at +19.10 and its Gross Margin at +42.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.00%. Its Return on Equity is 24.34, and its Return on Assets is 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 85.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.59 and P/E Ratio of 29.17. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] earns $882,106 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.52 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has 245.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.