DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] opened at $47.50 and closed at $47.90 a share within trading session on Jan 23, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -1.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $46.96.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] had 1.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $31.27 during that period and DKS managed to take a rebound to $49.80 in the last 52 weeks.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE:DKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.27 to 49.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.90.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 10 Mar (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] sitting at +5.39 and its Gross Margin at +28.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Equity is 16.64, and its Return on Assets is 7.62. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 3.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.89 and P/E Ratio of 13.02. These metrics all suggest that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] earns $207,287 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 155.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has 87.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.27 to 49.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.