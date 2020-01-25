Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.44 after XOG shares went down by -7.10% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 5.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] sitting at +23.53 and its Gross Margin at +36.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 6.22, and its Return on Assets is 2.82. These metrics suggest that this Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.09 and P/E Ratio of 5.04. These metrics all suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] earns $3,801,946 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.15. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] has 140.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $217.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] a Reliable Buy?

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. [XOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.