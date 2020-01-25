Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [NYSE: IIPR] dipped by -0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $78.70 price per share at the time. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. represents 11.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $938.30M with the latest information.

The Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. traded at the price of $78.70 with 1.13 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IIPR shares recorded 428.62K.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [NYSE:IIPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.00 to 139.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 11 Mar (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] sitting at +36.10 and its Gross Margin at +79.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.90%. These measurements indicate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 4.03, and its Return on Assets is 3.77. These metrics suggest that this

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 95.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.82. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.07 and P/E Ratio of 55.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] earns $2,464,500 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] has 11.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $938.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.00 to 139.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] a Reliable Buy?

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. [IIPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.