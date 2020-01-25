Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] stock went down by -3.56% or -21.92 points down from its previous closing price of $615.00. The stock reached $593.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ISRG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

ISRG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $605.00, at one point touching $583.83. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $605.00. The 52-week high currently stands at $616.56 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.05% after the recent low of $455.15.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 455.15 to 616.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $615.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] sitting at +33.42 and its Gross Margin at +69.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.90%. These measurements indicate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.70%. Its Return on Equity is 19.78, and its Return on Assets is 16.58. These metrics all suggest that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is doing

well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.65 and P/E Ratio of 51.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] earns $673,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.78 and its Current Ratio is 5.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] has 115.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $70.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 455.15 to 616.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. [ISRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.