Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SCON] shares went lower by -3.36% from its previous closing of $0.24, now trading at the price of $0.23, also adding -0.01 points. Is SCON stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.12 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SCON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 17.72M float and a +9.94% run over in the last seven days. SCON share price has been hovering between $2.58 and $0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 2.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 19 Mar (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] sitting at -528.47 and its Gross Margin at -122.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -138.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -122.70%. Its Return on Equity is -137.15, and its Return on Assets is -119.49. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -8.95. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] earns $62,240 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.66 and its Current Ratio is 6.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 18.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 11.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.