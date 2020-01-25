The share price of YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] inclined by $2.37, presently trading at $2.21. The company’s shares saw 13.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.95 recorded on Jan 24, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as YRCW fall by -30.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -31.69% compared to -0.97 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.58%, while additionally dropping -57.90% during the last 12 months. YRC Worldwide Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.04% increase from the current trading price.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at +2.40 and its Gross Margin at +2.40, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Assets

is 1.20.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 153.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.16. companyname [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] earns $164,258 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 31.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.46, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.