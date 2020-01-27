Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE: APT] gained by 24.50% on the last trading session, reaching $7.47 price per share at the time. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. represents 12.86M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.16M with the latest information.

The Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. traded at the price of $7.47 with 7.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APT shares recorded 444.03K.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [NYSE:APT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 6.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 3 Mar (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] sitting at +8.31 and its Gross Margin at +36.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.41, and its Return on Assets is 10.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APT financial performance.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.90 and P/E Ratio of 30.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] earns $431,704 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.64 and its Current Ratio is 13.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] has 12.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $77.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 6.87. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 23.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 92.62. This RSI suggests that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. [APT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.