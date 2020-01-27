American Electric Power Company, Inc.[AEP] stock saw a move by 1.18% on Thursday, touching 3.13 million. Based on the recent volume, American Electric Power Company, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AEP shares recorded 490.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] stock could reach median target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] stock additionally went up by +4.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AEP stock is set at 31.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AEP shares showcased 14.68% increase. AEP saw 1.12% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. [NYSE:AEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.30 to 101.03. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.97.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] sitting at +16.78 and its Gross Margin at +23.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50%. These measurements indicate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.31, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics suggest that this American Electric Power Company, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.07 and P/E Ratio of 23.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] earns $919,531 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] has 490.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $50.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.30 to 101.03. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.24. This RSI suggests that American Electric Power Company, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. [AEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.