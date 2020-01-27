Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] shares went lower by -4.02% from its previous closing of $235.04, now trading at the price of $225.59, also adding -9.45 points. Is AMGN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMGN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 592.90M float and a -6.20% run over in the last seven days. AMGN share price has been hovering between $244.99 and $166.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $235.04.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at +43.44 and its Gross Margin at +82.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.50%. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 44.48, and its Return on Assets is 11.47. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 271.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.09.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 236.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.46 and P/E Ratio of 17.31. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] earns $1,105,488 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 597.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $134.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.