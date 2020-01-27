Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] took an upward turn with a change of -2.92%, trading at the price of $1.93 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 31.18M shares for that time period. ACB monthly volatility recorded 8.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.22%. PS value for ACB stocks is with PB recorded at 0.58.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 10.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.99.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] sitting at -158.73 and its Gross Margin at -0.04.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity

is -5.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] earns $89,219 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has 1.12B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 10.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.