Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.96 after BBVA shares went down by -1.39% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [NYSE:BBVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 6.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Fri 7 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] sitting at +20.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indic

ate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.72, and its Return on Assets is 0.73. These metrics suggest that this Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 344.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 8.44. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] earns $343,135 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] has 6.67B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $33.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 6.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. [BBVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.