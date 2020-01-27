The share price of Banco Santander, S.A. [NYSE: SAN] inclined by $3.88, presently trading at $3.83. The company’s shares saw 4.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.65 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SAN fall by -6.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.98% compared to -0.26 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.28%, while additionally dropping -21.30% during the last 12 months. Banco Santander, S.A. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.84. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.01% increase from the current trading price.

Banco Santander, S.A. [NYSE:SAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.65 to 5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] sitting at +18.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.25, and its Return on Assets is 0.54. These metrics suggest that this Banco Santander,

S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 489.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] earns $374,357 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.28.

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] has 16.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $63.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.65 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] a Reliable Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. [SAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.