Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $9.07 after BE shares went down by -0.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.16.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -21.49 and its Gross Margin at +15.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.90%. Its Return on Assets is -18.52.

Similarly, its Total Debt

to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] earns $486,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 123.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 271.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.