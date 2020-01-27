Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] saw a change by -2.69% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.04. The company is holding 348.33M shares with keeping 218.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.59% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.27%, trading +59.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 348.33M shares valued at 4.24 million were bought and sold.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NYSE:CGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.81 to 52.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] sitting at -261.40 and its Gross Margin at +12.99.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -32.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.81.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] earns $77,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.49 and its Current Ratio is 12.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has 348.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.81 to 52.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.