Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] shares went lower by -5.24% from its previous closing of $4.20, now trading at the price of $3.98, also adding -0.22 points. Is CPRX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CPRX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 95.92M float and a -7.01% run over in the last seven days. CPRX share price has been hovering between $7.67 and $2.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 16 Mar (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX] sitting at -7059.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -53.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.50%. Its Return on Equity is -51.62, and its Return on Assets is -46.63. These metrics all suggest that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is doing well at using

the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX] earns $9,804 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.80 and its Current Ratio is 5.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX] has 105.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $420.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.17 to 7.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CPRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.