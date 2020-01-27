CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] took an upward turn with a change of -3.69%, trading at the price of $40.93 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CF Industries Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.05M shares for that time period. CF monthly volatility recorded 2.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.71%. PS value for CF stocks is 1.89 with PB recorded at 3.01.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.90 to 55.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] sitting at +15.67 and its Gross Margin at +20.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.16. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 158.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.22. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 158.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.75 and P/E Ratio of 18.77. These metrics all suggest that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] earns $1,476,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] has 216.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.90 to 55.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 3.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. [CF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.