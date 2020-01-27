Citigroup Inc. [C] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $76.90 after C shares went down by -1.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 20 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.50%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.00. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.58.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.86.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $171.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.