The share price of Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] inclined by $11.44, presently trading at $11.38. The company’s shares saw 132.72% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.89 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CLDR fall by -2.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.15% compared to -0.25 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.29%, while additionally dropping -12.86% during the last 12 months. Cloudera, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.19. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.81% increase from the current trading price.
Cloudera, Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 45 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -40.37 and its Gross Margin at +70.41, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company's Return on Total Capital is -20.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.80%. Its Return on Equity is -20.44
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81. Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.95.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] earns $162,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] has 284.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.89 to 15.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.72% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Cloudera, Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.