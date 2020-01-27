Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] opened at N/A and closed at $1.88 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 46.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] had 18.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 914.66K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.69 during that period and CODX managed to take a rebound to $3.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 3.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] sitting at -15328.65 and its Gross Margin at -50.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 142.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] earns $1,996 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] has 17.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 3.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 296.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.75. This RSI suggests that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.