Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] dipped by -1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $82.55 price per share at the time. Concho Resources Inc. represents 199.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.46B with the latest information.

The Concho Resources Inc. traded at the price of $82.55 with 2.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CXO shares recorded 1.75M.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at +32.21 and its Gross Margin at +39.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60%. These measurements indicate that Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 16.39, and its Return on Assets is 11.10. These metrics suggest that this Concho Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.15. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.88 and P/E Ratio of 12.99. These metrics all suggest that Concho Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] earns $2,761,810 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 199.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.37 to 124.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 2.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.