Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] saw a change by -0.40% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.55. The company is holding 343.76M shares with keeping 180.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.47%, trading +24.62% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 343.76M shares valued at 5.13 million were bought and sold.

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 25.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 24 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] sitting at -188.98 and its Gross Margin at -9.91.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.85.

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -114.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 90.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] earns $52,872 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has 343.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.04 to 25.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.