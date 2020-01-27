CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] shares went lower by -3.24% from its previous closing of $59.25, now trading at the price of $57.33, also adding -1.92 points. Is CRWD stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CRWD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 40.64M float and a -9.22% run over in the last seven days. CRWD share price has been hovering between $101.88 and $44.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -54.78 and its Gross Margin at +65.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -404.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -542.29, and its Return on Assets is -43.04. These metrics suggest that this CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. does a poor job
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -84.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.99.
Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] has 198.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.60% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.