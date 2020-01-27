Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: CY] stock went up by 0.21% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of $23.41. The stock reached $23.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

CY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.46, at one point touching $23.41. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.46. The 52-week high currently stands at $23.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 74.29% after the recent low of $12.93.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.93 to 23.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at +7.21 and its Gross Margin at +36.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70%. These me

asurements indicate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 30.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] earns $424,879 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 370.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.93 to 23.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 0.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.