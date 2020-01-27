Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] gained by 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.59 price per share at the time. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft represents 2.04B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.47B with the latest information.

The Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft traded at the price of $8.59 with 3.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DB shares recorded 4.62M.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 9.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] sitting at +4.07, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 0.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.02. These metrics suggest that this Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 374.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 3.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.05.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] earns $417,912 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has 2.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 9.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] a Reliable Buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.