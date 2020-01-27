Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: DLR] stock went up by 0.90% or 1.15 points up from its previous closing price of $127.11. The stock reached $128.26 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DLR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.71% in the period of the last 7 days.

DLR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $129.16, at one point touching $126.97. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $129.16. The 52-week high currently stands at $136.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 23.22% after the recent low of $102.82.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.82 to 136.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.11.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.57 and its Gross Margin at +25.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting

for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 3.28, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.90 and P/E Ratio of 128.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] earns $1,970,725 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 204.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.82 to 136.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.36. This RSI suggests that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.