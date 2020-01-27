DouYu International Holdings Limited[DOYU] stock saw a move by 0.06% on Thursday, touching 3.29 million. Based on the recent volume, DouYu International Holdings Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DOYU shares recorded 318.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] stock additionally went down by -17.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DOYU stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DOYU shares showcased -20.58% decrease. DOYU saw -34.97% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.20% compared to high within the same period of time.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 11.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.72.

Fundamental Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] sitting at -25.01 and its Gross Margin at +4.13.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -49.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is -48.23, and its Return on Assets is -24.16. These metrics suggest that this DouYu International Holdings Limited does a poor

job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] earns $245,454 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.09 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.14 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has 318.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 11.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.