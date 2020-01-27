Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: EQH] opened at N/A and closed at $25.49 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.98.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: EQH] had 3.52 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.14M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $18.00 during that period and EQH managed to take a rebound to $26.38 in the last 52 weeks.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.00 to 26.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.49.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at +22.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.80. These metrics suggest that this Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 12.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] earns $1,584,231 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 481.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.00 to 26.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.