The share price of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] inclined by $11.38, presently trading at $10.77. The company’s shares saw 17.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $9.17 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ETRN fall by -19.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -20.16% compared to -2.61 of all time high it touched on 01/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.19%, while additionally dropping -48.37% during the last 12 months. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.55. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.78% increase from the current trading price.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.17 to 22.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at +66.25 and its Gross Margin at +74.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 27.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.32. These metrics suggest that this Equitrans Midstream Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,019.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,017.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.07 and P/E Ratio of 164.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] earns $1,941,686 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 250.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.17 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.