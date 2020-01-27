Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] dipped by -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $37.00 price per share at the time. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. represents 498.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.43B with the latest information.

The Healthpeak Properties, Inc. traded at the price of $37.00 with 2.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PEAK shares recorded 3.78M.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.03.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +11.82 and its Gross Margin at +32.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.90. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PEAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.17 and P/E Ratio of 21.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,187,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 498.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.86 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.42. This RSI suggests that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.