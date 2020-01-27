The share price of Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] inclined by $32.31, presently trading at $32.81. The company’s shares saw 11.77% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.36 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HTHT fall by -15.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.32% compared to -6.26 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -20.83%, while additionally gaining 4.33% during the last 12 months. Huazhu Group Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.98. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.17% increase from the current trading price.

Huazhu Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.36 to 45.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] sitting at +23.73 and its Gross Margin at +35.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 11.46, and its Return on Assets is 3.51. These metrics suggest that this Huazhu Group Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 158.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 142.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.86 and P/E Ratio of 94.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] earns $96,871 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] has 289.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.36 to 45.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 5.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] a Reliable Buy?

Huazhu Group Limited [HTHT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.