Duke Energy Corporation[DUK] stock saw a move by 0.21% on Thursday, touching 2.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Duke Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DUK shares recorded 752.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock could reach median target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock additionally went up by +3.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DUK stock is set at 11.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DUK shares showcased 11.32% increase. DUK saw -1.12% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.24% compared to high within the same period of time.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.28 to 97.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.08.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at +22.22 and its Gross Margin at +27.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 6.19, and its Return on Assets is 1.80. These metrics suggest that this Duke Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 116.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.50 and P/E Ratio of 19.91. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] earns $815,112 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 1.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.62. This RSI suggests that Duke Energy Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.