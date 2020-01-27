HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] shares went lower by -4.26% from its previous closing of $1.41, now trading at the price of $1.35, also adding -0.06 points. Is HEXO stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HEXO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 241.92M float and a -16.14% run over in the last seven days. HEXO share price has been hovering between $8.40 and $1.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 8.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 44 Days). Fundamental Analysis of HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HEXO Corp. [HEXO] sitting at -264.68 and its Gross Margin at -37.57. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -268.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.84. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] earns $37,731 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.19 and its Current Ratio is 5.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has 272.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $383.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 8.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HEXO Corp. [HEXO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HEXO Corp. [HEXO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.