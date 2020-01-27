Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[IRWD] stock saw a move by -3.59% on Thursday, touching 1.98 million. Based on the recent volume, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IRWD shares recorded 157.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] stock additionally went down by -2.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IRWD stock is set at 18.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 34.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IRWD shares showcased 25.58% increase. IRWD saw -12.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 56.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.83.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] sitting at -29.50 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is -32.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.80%. Its Return on Assets is -60.22.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 190.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 124.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] earns $673,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] has 157.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 3.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.