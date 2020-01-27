The share price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] inclined by $8.13, presently trading at $7.95. The company’s shares saw 7.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.41 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ITUB fall by -5.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.45% compared to -0.42 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -9.16%, while additionally dropping -13.78% during the last 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.68% increase from the current trading price.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 10.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] sitting at +16.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.34, and its Return on Assets is 1.66. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ITUB financial performance.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 410.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.04 and P/E Ratio of 11.50. These metrics all suggest that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] earns $1,947,735 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.33.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has 9.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 10.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 2.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.