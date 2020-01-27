JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] took an upward turn with a change of -2.83%, trading at the price of $20.06 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.68M shares for that time period. JBLU monthly volatility recorded 2.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.42%. PS value for JBLU stocks is 0.76 with PB recorded at 1.27.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.65.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at +9.41 and its Gross Margin at +13.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.98, and its Return on Assets is 1.86. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JBLU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.23, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.15 and P/E Ratio of 10.45. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.58 and its Current Ratio is 0.61. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 294.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.60 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.