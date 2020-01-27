Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] shares went lower by -7.93% from its previous closing of $8.28, now trading at the price of $7.62, also adding -0.66 points. Is JMIA stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JMIA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 6.75M float and a +7.50% run over in the last seven days. JMIA share price has been hovering between $49.77 and $4.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 20 Apr (In 84 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] sitting at -127.63 and its Gross Margin at +33.36.
This company's Return on Total Capital is -882.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -341.50. Its Return on Equity is -658.83, and its Return on Assets is -161.69. These metrics suggest that this Jumia Technologies AG does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] earns $30,039 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has 59.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $494.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.94 to 49.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.32% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.