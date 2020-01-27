L Brands, Inc. [NYSE: LB] dipped by -1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $20.39 price per share at the time. L Brands, Inc. represents 269.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.60B with the latest information.

The L Brands, Inc. traded at the price of $20.39 with 3.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LB shares recorded 7.64M.

L Brands, Inc. [NYSE:LB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.80 to 29.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.74.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of L Brands, Inc. [LB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L Brands, Inc. [LB] sitting at +10.11 and its Gross Margin at +37.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.60%. Its Return on Assets is 7.93.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 117.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is 4.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, L Brands, Inc. [LB] earns $148,898 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

L Brands, Inc. [LB] has 269.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.80 to 29.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L Brands, Inc. [LB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L Brands, Inc. [LB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.