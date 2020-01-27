Lennar Corporation [LEN] took an upward turn with a change of -0.94%, trading at the price of $66.64 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lennar Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.29M shares for that time period. LEN monthly volatility recorded 2.36%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.49%. PS value for LEN stocks is 0.94 with PB recorded at 1.38.

Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporati on [LEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lennar Corporation [LEN] sitting at +11.06 and its Gross Margin at +20.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 12.02.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is .

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 308.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.26 to 67.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.83. This RSI suggests that Lennar Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.