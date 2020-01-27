LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] stock went down by -6.99% or -1.05 points down from its previous closing price of $15.02. The stock reached $13.97 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.21% in the period of the last 7 days.

LX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.1258, at one point touching $14.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.1258. The 52-week high currently stands at $16.93 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 65.78% after the recent low of $8.43.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.43 to 16.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] sitting at +27.89 and its Gross Margin at +63.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30%. These measurements indicate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.90%. Its Return on Equity is 69.54, and its Return on Assets is 14.65. These metrics all suggest that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to

generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 135.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.11 and P/E Ratio of 8.41. These metrics all suggest that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] earns $486,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has 173.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.43 to 16.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.