Lianluo Smart Limited [NASDAQ: LLIT] opened at N/A and closed at $1.08 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 75.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lianluo Smart Limited [NASDAQ: LLIT] had 6.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 69.96K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 53.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 28.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.33 during that period and LLIT managed to take a rebound to $1.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Lianluo Smart Limited [NASDAQ:LLIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 20 May (In 114 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] sitting at -1068.86 and its Gross Margin at -109.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

-1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.07. Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] earns $5,708 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 1.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] has 17.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 1.75. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 472.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 86.42. This RSI suggests that Lianluo Smart Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.