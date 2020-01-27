Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] stock went down by -4.34% or -1.18 points down from its previous closing price of $27.31. The stock reached $26.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MRVL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

MRVL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $28.34, at one point touching $26.96. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.34. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.85 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 56.06% after the recent low of $17.77.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.77 to 28.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] sitting at +6.06 and its Gross Margin at +50.89, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -3.13, and its Return on Assets is -2.43. These metrics suggest that this Marvell Technology Group Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 39.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] earns $543,278 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.76 and its Current Ratio is 2.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has 668.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.77 to 28.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 3.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.